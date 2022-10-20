01 of 06 James Corden: Banned from NYC Restaurant Balthazar Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty New York City restaurateur Keith McNally "86'd" the comedian from one of his top establishments, Balthazar, due to reported mistreatment of the staff. The restaurant owner announced the ban on Corden via Instagram, where he called the TV personality a "tiny cretin of a human" and detailed two incidents of Corden's "abusive" behavior as a customer. The first account claims that the talk show host "was extremely nasty" in his demands of Balthazar's manager, reportedly commanding the employee to "take care" of their drinks so that Corden would not "write any nasty reviews in Yelp or anything like that." Another alleged outburst occurred when Corden was dissatisfied with his wife's omelette and, according to the Instagram post, "began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'" McNally later rescinded his ban on Corden, explaining on Instagram that the late night star had called and "apologized profusely" to him and his staff.

02 of 06 Ariana Grande: Banned from Wolfee Donuts in California Ariana Grande. Kevin Mazur/Getty Lake Elsinore, Calif. doughnut shop Wolfee Donuts forbade the singer from returning after leaked video surveillance showed her licking unattended doughnuts from a tray. The footage prompted state police and health officials to investigate further, which resulted in the demotion of Wolfee's health grade from an A to a B. Wolfee Donuts' owner, Joe Marin, confirmed that Grande was banned for life on the radio show Roz & Mocha shortly after news of the incident broke.

03 of 06 Lindsay Lohan: Banned from Chateau Marmont Lindsay Lohan infamously ran up a huge bill at the Chateau. Stefanie Keenan/WireImage The Freaky Friday star was said to be banned from Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont after her stay while filming Liz & Dick during the summer of 2012. TMZ obtained a letter from the hotel's management requesting Lohan pay the outstanding $46,350.04 bill that she accumulated over the course of her 47-day residency. Though the letter did not explicitly ban Lohan, Shawn Levy's chronicle of Chateau Marmont history claims "the word was that she was effectively banned from the premises—hotel, restaurant, bar: all of it." The actress was seen at the West Hollywood hotel not too long after the edict was supposedly handed down; according to Levy's book, the Chateau Marmont's owner was able to work with Lohan's side to settle her debts.

04 of 06 Miley Cyrus: Banned from the Dominican Republic Kevin Mazur/WireImage In 2014, the Dominican Republic banned the "Wrecking Ball" singer from coming to the country while on her "Bangerz" tour. The country's government commission responsible for public performances concluded that Cyrus often "undertakes acts that go against morals and customs, which are punishable by Dominican law." Tickets for the Santo Domingo concert had been on sale for about two months at the time of Cyrus' proscription, ranging in price from $27 to $370.

05 of 06 Madonna: Banned from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Theaters Madonna. Ethan Miller/Getty Alamo Drafthouse Cinema banned Madonna from its theaters after she violated their no-texting policy during a screening of 12 Years A Slave at the 2013 New York Film Festival. According to one viewer's eyewitness testimony (which film critic Charles Taylor shared in a Facebook post), the Grammy-winner spent much of the movie typing on her Blackberry. When her cell phone usage prompted a fellow audience member to ask her to stop, Madonna allegedly replied, "It's for business... ENSLAVER!" Drafthouse's CEO, Tim League, tweeted that "Until she apologizes to movie fans, Madonna is banned from watching movies." While another tweet claimed it was "really just a joke," The Hollywood Reporter stated that a few days later, League sent a letter requesting that Drafthouse theater managers prohibit Madonna from seeing films "until she apologizes for her actions and acknowledges that texting during a movie is rude and disrespectful to the filmmaker and audience."