The Women: Who's Most Beautiful?

No longer a crash dieter, Oprah Winfrey has a visible glow – and she's been showing it off in body-conscious designs by Valentino and Ferré. Winfrey, who at her heaviest was 237 lbs., has been eating right, sticking to lean protein and hitting the gym as she aims for her "safe zone" in the 150-lb. range. "Maybe for the first time, she's doing it for all the right reasons," says trainer Bob Greene of the talk-show queen's workouts.