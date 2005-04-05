The Women: Who's Most Beautiful?

Get a sneak peek at 10 of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Women of 2005 before our special issue hits newsstands April 29. By Serena Kappes
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 12:51 PM

JENNIFER LOPEZ, 35

Jennifer Lopez credits her radiant appearance to a healthy lifestyle. "These days I'm eating a lot of salads," she says. "I don't smoke, and I drink very little soda. Those things wreak havoc on your skin. And the sleep thing is very important." Yet the self-avowed workaholic still finds time to juggle music, movies (Monster-in-Law hits theaters May 13) and her Sweetface fashion line.

LINDSAY LOHAN, 18

"I love her eyes and those freckles," says RampB heartthrob Mario about Lindsay Lohan. "I just want to grab her little cheeks and kiss them." He's not alone: The actress-singer has claimed many hearts as one of Hollywood's It girls, with a platinum-selling debut album and a string of upcoming films. But her biggest fan may be mom Dina, who's said, "I've always raised her to be a real kid."

BEYONCé, 23

When she's not onstage, the Destiny's Child frontwoman practices a less-is-more philosophy. "I don't like to wear makeup or comb my hair, so I'll just wear it in a bun," she says. And she embraces her "bootylicious" hourglass figure: "I like to tell young people there's nothing wrong with curves."

JESSICA SIMPSON, 24

"Obviously," says Nick Lachey of wife Jessica Simpson, "there's a lot of physical beauty ... but what would surprise most people is that she's really a very deep, intellectual person." In other words, don't be fooled by her ditzy Newlyweds moments: Simpson is savvy. And now that their MTV reality show has wrapped, she's making her next move – as Daisy Duke in the summer movie The Dukes of Hazzard.

OPRAH WINFREY, 51

No longer a crash dieter, Oprah Winfrey has a visible glow – and she's been showing it off in body-conscious designs by Valentino and Ferré. Winfrey, who at her heaviest was 237 lbs., has been eating right, sticking to lean protein and hitting the gym as she aims for her "safe zone" in the 150-lb. range. "Maybe for the first time, she's doing it for all the right reasons," says trainer Bob Greene of the talk-show queen's workouts.

JENNIFER ANISTON, 36

Just ask best friend Courteney Cox what makes Jennifer Aniston so appealing. When Aniston won ShoWest's female star of the year award in March – and dodged running into ex Brad Pitt at the Las Vegas fest – her former Friends costar took out an ad in The Hollywood Reporter extolling her virtues: "Your enormous heart makes you an incredible actress and a beautiful friend," it read.

MISCHA BARTON, 19

"She was our only choice for Marissa," says The O.C. executive producer McG about the hit FOX show's Mischa Barton, who's currently filming the drama The Decamaron in Italy during her hiatus. "The depths and size of her eyes, the structure of her chin, a delicate nose and soft flowing hair – all the highlights of history's most beautiful women."

ANGELINA JOLIE, 29

She's known for her voluptuous lips and striking beauty, but Angelina Jolie says, "At the end of the day, I'm a mom. And that's my life." Well, not quite all of it. Three-year-old Maddox's mother is also a U.N. goodwill ambassador and a pilot, not to mention an Oscar-winning actress (who's costarring with Brad Pitt in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, out this summer).

ALICIA KEYS, 25

"She's confident, strong and sexy," says Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of the Grammy-winning singer's allure. "You know she's a woman in control." And though her physical beauty is undeniable, Keys – who's on tour in support of her The Diary of Alicia Keys album – feels her most beautiful "when I roll out of bed and wear mismatched clothes, socks with holes in them and my hair's a mess."

JULIA ROBERTS, 37

Motherhood has been good to Julia Roberts: Since the birth of twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia on Nov. 28, "she's never been happier," says a friend. Still, Roberts isn't giving up the career that made her America's Sweetheart: She's completed work on a new movie version of the classic Charlotte's Web (as the voice of Charlotte) and she'll lend her pipes to the animated Ant Bully.

