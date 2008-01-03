The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"You don't know how many people come up to me and say, 'This child was conceived listening to you.'"
– Janet Jackson, on her baby-making songs, to Extra
"I am going to try as hard as possible even when people don’t deserve kindness. ... I am still going to give them kindness!"
– Heidi Montag, on her goal for 2008, on her MySpace blog
"He didn't care about any of the toys. He only cared about the wrapping it came in – the tissue paper and the boxes."
– Jamie Pressley, on her 7-month-old son Dezi's first Christmas, to PEOPLE
"Here's what I learned about myself ... show or no show, I really enjoy drinking in the morning."
– David Letterman, on being away from his daily Late Show job for two months
"To be less Fergalicious,"
– Fergie, on her New Year's resolution, on a FunnyorDie.com comedy sketch
"I'm not watching your figure either."
– Anderson Cooper, to Kathy Griffin after she turned down an offer of eggnog, which would go "straight to her hips," on CNN's New Year's broadcast
"I'm going to start dating more because my kids need a new dad."
– That 70s Show's Mila Kunis, joking about a New Year's resolution
"Every now and then people would speak of this legendary Connect 4 champion ... BEYONCE!!!. I had 2 play her. [She] beat me 9 times in a row!"
– Kanye West, in a blog post, on his unlikely Connect Four rival
"Most celebrities are annoying. So, I agree, celebrities are annoying. The fact that I am one is annoying."
– Rosie O'Donnell, responding to topping Parade's poll of the most annoying celebrities, on her blog
"Suri [Cruise] could speak the English voice of Knut."
– Film producer Ash R. Shah, on a possible star for his proposed film about the popular polar bear, to German newspaper B.Z.