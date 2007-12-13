The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

George pulls a Britney, plus more from Tina Fey, Paris Hilton and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"You've never seen me. I look fantastic."

George Clooney, joking about getting out of a car like a Hollywood starlet (without wearing underwear)

"Here, Will. It sounds like a hardship."

Kelly Ripa, handing Will Smith tissues after he says it's easier for him to lose weight than to gain it, on Live with Regis and Kelly

"Her hair could use a few blonde highlights."

Paris Hilton, when asked about German Chancellor

Angela Merkel, in the German edition of Vanity Fair

"I feel like I'm in a relationship with a 5-year-old."

Heidi Montag, on why she's fed up with fiancé Spencer Pratt, on the season finale of The Hills

"I'm constantly getting soccer balls kicked at me."

Victoria Beckham, to Larry King, on raising three boys with soccer star David Beckham

"It's a happy piece of news in this weird season."

Tina Fey, on her recent nomination for her comedy 30 Rock

"I actually caught her with a copy of the Hockey for Dummies book."

Haylie Duff, on catching sister Hilary studying up on beau Mike Comrie's occupation

"Tyra Banks is fat."

Janice Dickinson, dissing her former Top Model boss, on Today

"I made out with a chimpanzee. And it had really big lips."

John C. Reilly, on filming the movie Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, to PEOPLE

"If this all happened to me when I was 25, I would have been shaving my head and driving over people's feet!"

Kate Walsh, to TV Guide, on her rise to fame

By People Staff