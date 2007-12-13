The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"You've never seen me. I look fantastic."
– George Clooney, joking about getting out of a car like a Hollywood starlet (without wearing underwear)
"Here, Will. It sounds like a hardship."
– Kelly Ripa, handing Will Smith tissues after he says it's easier for him to lose weight than to gain it, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"Her hair could use a few blonde highlights."
– Paris Hilton, when asked about German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, in the German edition of Vanity Fair
"I feel like I'm in a relationship with a 5-year-old."
– Heidi Montag, on why she's fed up with fiancé Spencer Pratt, on the season finale of The Hills
"I'm constantly getting soccer balls kicked at me."
– Victoria Beckham, to Larry King, on raising three boys with soccer star David Beckham
"It's a happy piece of news in this weird season."
– Tina Fey, on her recent nomination for her comedy 30 Rock
"I actually caught her with a copy of the Hockey for Dummies book."
– Haylie Duff, on catching sister Hilary studying up on beau Mike Comrie's occupation
"Tyra Banks is fat."
– Janice Dickinson, dissing her former Top Model boss, on Today
"I made out with a chimpanzee. And it had really big lips."
– John C. Reilly, on filming the movie Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, to PEOPLE
"If this all happened to me when I was 25, I would have been shaving my head and driving over people's feet!"
– Kate Walsh, to TV Guide, on her rise to fame