Chris Mann of The Voice Gets Married

Call him a married Mann.

In a private garden overlooking the mountains in Malibu, Calif., The Voice finalist Chris Mann, 31, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actress Laura Perloe, also 31, on Friday night.

The bride walked down the aisle in a Lazaro-designed buttercup tulle gown, and the groom wore a District Homme tuxedo. “It’s big and romantic and really sets the tone for the whole wedding,” Perloe tells PEOPLE.

The couple exchanged bands (his a simple platinum yellow gold and hers a diamond petal band) from the Diamond Center in Los Angeles.

Laura Perloe and Chris Mann Marianne Wilson Photography

After the ceremony at Maravilla Gardens guests enjoyed a fiesta-themed party complete with Latin music, margaritas and even churro flavored cupcakes.

The theme was based on the Mexican restaurant, El Centro, in New York where the pair met seven years ago. (They were engaged last summer.)

“It is our favorite place on earth and all of our friends over the last seven years with us know this is our spot. So it was only appropriate to recreate this El Centro love that we have in our California way,” Mann tells PEOPLE.

The couple chose David Gray’s “Be Mine” for their first dance.

“We have been each other’s rocks this whole time,” says Mann. “Honestly no one next to me feels as good as she does, so that’s really the main reason why I’d like to keep her around.”