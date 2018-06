All these years taking on werewolves and the Volturi will come in handy for the Edward Cullen actor, 26, in his next film, Mission: Blacklist, which tells the story of Eric Maddox, the army interrogator who helped capture Saddam Hussein. Also due out next year: Queen of the Desert, in which he plays a colonel alongside Naomi Watts, and The Rover, a Western also starring Guy Pearce.