See Which Popular Holiday Songs Made the Obamas' Christmas Playlist – And You Can Stream Them!

The First Family gets in the holiday spirit just like the rest of us by listening to some of their favorite Christmas tunes!

President Obama and Michelle Obama have curated a playlist of their go-to Christmastime jams, called “Holidays with the Obamas,” for Spotify featuring a few of their celebrity friends.

While the POTUS hits replay on A Charlie Brown Christmas, the First Lady’s holiday jam is the Mariah Carey classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

[spotify id="spotify%3Auser%3Athewhitehouse%3Aplaylist%3A4qu9a0vwTMyTPpc2YI1GPw" /]

And that’s not all! Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas” and Yolanda Adams’ “Do You Hear What I Hear” both made the list along with a surprising choice of “8 Days of Christmas” by Destiny’s Child.

The Obamas are currently enjoying their two-week holiday vacation in Hawaii with daughters Malia and Sasha to ring in his final year as president.

[spotify id="spotify%3Auser%3Athewhitehouse%3Aplaylist%3A4FDHBIdHPNHCPBqftDc3lk" /]

Vice President Joe Biden has your party mix ready with his very own playlist. He and wife Dr. Jill Biden selected their favorites from Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay and Lady Gaga.

Take a listen!