The Notebook: It's Been 15 Years But Fans Will Remember These Romantic Moments Like It Was Yesterday

15 years ago The Notebook romanced its way into theaters, leaving audiences drained of tears and fully convinced of Ryan Gosling‘s leading-man qualities.

Over more than a decade that followed June 25, 2004, some things have changed. The squeal-inducing cuteness of Gosling and Rachel McAdams‘s real-life relationship is no more. However, The Notebook continues to be required viewing for high school girls (and their begrudging boyfriends).

The past 15 years have only served to ripen this tale of two star-crossed summer lovers, Allie and Noah, who persevere – despite meddling parents, lost mail and even a war – to keep their relationship alive. To honor and prove The Notebook‘s continued ability to warm, break, tear out and mend our hearts again and again, here are our picks for the movie’s most romantic moments.

Image zoom New Line/Everett

“I wrote you 365 letters. I wrote you every day for a year.”

“You wrote me?”

“Yes! It wasn’t over. it still isn’t over.”

3. I want all of you, forever.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be really hard. We’re going to have to work at this every day, but I want to do that, because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, everyday.”

5. If you’re a bird …

6. Our love can do anything.

7. Will you go out with me?

“I’m gonna ask you one more time, will you or will you not go out with me? I think my hand’s slipping.”

“OK, OK. Fine, I’ll go out with you.”

“No, don’t do me any favors.”

“No, no I want to.”

9. We really loved each other.

10. That’s my sweetheart.