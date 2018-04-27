When the love of your life whisks you away on a romantic vacation or you notice a tiny blue box below the Christmas tree, there’s a good chance you know they’re about to pop the question. But for some people, the element of surprise is key, which means choosing a completely unexpected proposal location. Whether it’s a fast food restaurant or a track meet, these celebs and real people made their engagement an experience to remember by catching their significant other completely by surprise in some of the most innovative proposal locations ever.

If you’re looking for a way to pop the question without your partner ever suspecting a thing, take a cue from the aww-worthy list below.

1. THE FAST FOOD FLASH MOB

Marc Jacobs Instagram

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs has been playing by his own rules and shocking the world with his artistic vision for decades, but the last thing anyone ever expected—least of all his model beau Charly “Char” Defrancesco—was for him to pop the question in a Chipotle. But of course, this wasn’t just your typical hide-the-ring-in-the-burrito-foil kind of proposal; before he got down on one knee, Jacobs enlisted the help of a flash mob to distract Defrancesco by performing Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss.”

2. THE SHOW STOPPER

Watters

Always the bridal model, never the bride…that’s how the saying goes, right? Not for Nicole Kaspar, a regular model for Watters who strutted right into her boyfriend’s perfectly-executed surprise during the finale of the brand’s New York Bridal Fashion Week runway show. Chad Stapleton, Kaspar’s boyfriend, joined her on the runway and asked her to be his real-life bride. Talk about an ideal engagement photo-op!

3. THE “HELP-I’VE-FALLEN-AND-I-CAN’T-GET-UP”

This track star caught his girlfriend so off-guard with his pre-proposal decoy that she almost didn’t realize what was happening. James Bryant faked a hamstring injury just as he finished up a 200m dash around his school’s track in Indianapolis, Indiana, in order to lure his girlfriend Audrey Duncan onto the track. After she draped him in a blanket, he turned over and made it look like he was about to make a miraculous recovery, but then stopped halfway before standing up. Paused on one knee, he held out the ring to his stunned bride-to-be, to which she replied, “Wait, are you really injured?”

4. THE LITERAL ROLLER COASTER OF LOVE

This heart-racing proposal definitely threw the unsuspecting bride-to-be for a loop. As the couple hung on for the ride’s ascent, Austin Crecelius proved that he’d been hanging on to girlfriend Allison Boyle’s words for much longer. “At one point in time you had mentioned to me that life is like a roller coaster,” Crecelius began as the coaster started up a steep hill. “And it’s got its up and downs, it’s got twists and turns, and it even throws you for a loop sometimes. And though you can go by yourself, it’s a lot more fun to go with another person. So I wanted to ask you if you wanted to be my roller coaster buddy,” he continued. “Allie will you marry me?” The couple’s friends captured her tearful acceptance on video from the seat in front of them.

5. THE “I’M FALLING FOR YOU”

Jumping out of a plane is the ultimate trust fall—so while you’re at it, why not take it one step further and ask someone to spend the rest of their life with you? At least, that was firefighter Brandon Strohbehn’s idea when he decided to propose to his girlfriend Nicole in mid-air. While he set the bar pretty high, he then seemed to drop the ball—er, ring—but his fiancée quickly caught on that it was a decoy and jokingly flipped him off as she began her free fall. The couple’s friends and family greeted them on the ground below with the actual engagement ring.

6. THE “LOVE IS A GAMBLE”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

David Burtka knew he was all in for boyfriend Neil Patrick Harris, and decided to lay his cards on the table while the pair were in a limo en route to a casino. When Burtka insisted the couple pull over, Harris assumed “he wanted to get some booze or something,” he later revealed to Out magazine. The actor had no idea that Burtka was actually bringing him back to the street corner where they first met in order to pop the question.

7. THE HARDWARE STORE WITH HEART

It seems like Home Depot’s old slogan, “You can do it. We can help,” really rang true for Spencer Stout, who organized a flash mob in the Salt Lake City store’s lumber aisle in order to propose to his boyfriend Dustin Reeser. Reeser’s roommate lured him there under the guise of picking up party supplies, but the groom-to-be had no idea just what kind of party was in store for him. Although the location may seem less than romantic, it was a sentimental spot for the couple, who’d ended up there on their first date.