The Moment Our Child Revealed She's Transgender: Devina Keswani's Parents Say She Told Us, 'I Think God Made a Mistake'

The youngest of the three Keswani children in PEOPLE.com’s new web series The Keswanis: A Most Modern Family, Devina, is an energetic 6-year-old. And she’s also transgender.

“Momager,” Vaishali and “doctor dad” Anil always knew there was something different about Devina, who was assigned male at birth.

“The day Dev could walk, the walk was feminine. The day Dev could talk, it was really feminine,” recalls Vaishali.

“We had this perfect kid. He was handsome, he was tall. But it wasn’t easy. There was something just not always clicking,” adds Anil.

But Devina knew. She tried speaking to his parents and told them, “I think God made a mistake.” To which Anil recalls responding, “We would do what every parent did and said, ‘No, God doesn’t make mistakes.'”

And so, “He gave up on telling us,” Vaishali says. Instead he drew a picture of an elephant in a cage, which his kindergarten teacher showed to his parents.

When Vaishali and Anil asked their son about the elephant, named Dumbo, in the picture. Devina said, “It’s not Dumbo. Her name is Beautiful. Beautiful is me. I’m Beautiful.”

To which mom recalls, “I just wrapped my arms around her and said, ‘You will never have to be Dev again. Ever.’ ”

And now she’s Devina, their “transgender princess.”