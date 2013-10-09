The Jonas Brothers Cancel Tour Due to 'Deep Rift Within the Band'

"There was a big a disagreement over their music direction," their spokesperson tells PEOPLE exclusively

The Jonas Brothers are canceling their tour – two days before it was set to begin, PEOPLE has learned. The reason?

“There is a deep rift within the band,” their spokesman, Jesse Derris, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “There was a big a disagreement over their music direction.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the weekend, an argument between the trio – Nick, 21, Joe, 24, and Kevin, 25 – regarding the direction of the band and its music led to the decision to cancel their 19-date tour, which was to kick off Friday.

Ticket holders’ money will be refunded.

Meanwhile, it isn’t clear what this means for the Jonas Brothers, who became a huge success – selling over 20 million albums worldwide – after signing with Hollywood Records in 2007. Asked what the future holds, their rep tells PEOPLE, “It remains to be seen.”

Over the last few years, the brothers have each pursued other projects. Nick and Joe released solo albums and pursued acting careers while Kevin and his wife Danielle have starred in their own reality series, E!’s Married to Jonas.

Earlier this year, the band released new music, with the single “Pom Poms” and more recently, “First Time,” with more to come off of their project, V. Now, that is also up in the air.