'The Hulk' Director Aims for Emotion

Director Ang Lee, whose credits include the well-contained Jane Austen adaptation “Sense and Sensibility” and the sweeping “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” may seem like a surprising choice to take on “The Hulk,” but the Taiwan-born director said he welcomed the challenge.

Lee, 48, tells Newsday, “I wanted to do it all. I wanted a movie that satisfied the audience’s desire for action. But I also wanted to establish … a psychodrama, a kind of emotional intensity that drives the action along.”

He said his intent was not to make a one-dimensional film, despite the basis of his movie: a Marvel comic launched in 1962 and best known for its 1978-82 TV version.

“The Hulk,” which opens Friday, concerns a mild-mannered man who turns into a muscle-bound monster whenever he’s stressed.

“With the comics, especially, there’s this rich tradition of visual storytelling. It’s just that no one can take it seriously,” says Lee. “So I saw (this movie) as an opportunity to do something crazy, intense and artistically fulfilling. With no rules.”

Apparently, he’s succeeded on most levels. In its trade review, Variety generally gives the movie the thumbs-up, despite a little carping about its length. Overall, the movie is said to be excellently crafted and thrilling — though Variety won’t wager whether it will achieve “Spider-Man” box-office heights.