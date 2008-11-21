The Hills' Heidi & Spencer: Say Cheese(y)!
BEACH PATROL
Are they getting carried away? Not Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! Reality TV's most attention-addicted couple are just getting started, kicking off 2008 with a romantic – but not so private – getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico, in early January. The Hills stars frolicked in the surf, but they never strayed out of frame.
DIRECTOR'S CUT
Worried the paparazzi missed a shot? Spencer turned the camera on his fiancée during the Maxim Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Ariz., last February, where he also debuted Montag's new single "Higher" from his blaring boombox. And Pratt was no novice with the camera: He directed the song's now-infamous music video.
YADDA YADDA YACHT-A
It's Valentine's Day – and look who's sailing into another photo opp! Heidi and Spencer share a toast and picture-perfect moment aboard a yacht in Marina del Ray, Calif., on Feb. 14.
BASKET CASES
Some bunny loves campy camera shots! Heidi and Spencer hunt for Easter eggs but stumble upon a waiting shutterbug during a family event in Los Angeles in March.
DESIGN STAR
When Heidi launched her Heidiwood clothing line April 11 in Los Angeles, fiancé Spencer was on hand with a bouquet of roses – and, of course, the waiting paparazzi.
MOMENT OF REFLECTION
They're Team U.S.A.! The lovebirds get caught in a patriotic lip-lock in front of the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., last April.
OFF TO THE RACES
And they're off ... to another red carpet! Heidi and Spencer dress in their festive finest, taking in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., last May.
KISS UP
Spencer drops to his knee – but not out of the shot – giving his fiancée a kiss during a visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., last June.
TEE PARTY
They're color-coordinated and totally in sync. Heidi and Spencer see green (but wear mellow yellow) during a golf game at a local course in L.A. in August.
BEARING FRUIT
My, what big melons she has! They may be grocery shopping at their local Gelson's, but the errand is also ripe time for another "candid" photo opp in August.
GOOD WILL
At least their hearts are in the right place: Heidi and Spencer serve their community – and, sure, get a little credit – during a visit to the Mission, a soup kitchen in Los Angeles, on Sept. 24.
A ROUGH PATCH?
Getting into the Halloween spirit with a ghoulish setup, Heidi and Spencer put on a spooky show for the cameras during a visit to an L.A.-area pumpkin patch in October.