The Details of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe's Sisterhood Autobiography

Want another way to keep up with the Kardashians?

In addition to their hit reality shows, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé are giving fans even more access to their lives by writing their first book together, Kardashian Konfidential, PEOPLE has learned exclusively.

The sisterhood autobiography, which hits bookstore shelves Nov. 23, will be “full of fun facts about their childhood, their beauty and style secrets, the wisdom they learned from their beloved father, and the street smarts they got from their mother that sustain them in life and in business,” according to publisher St. Martin’s Press.

PHOTOS: Spring Break with the Kardashians!

As an added bonus, the reality stars’ first completely authorized book will also include never before seen family photos, cards and letters from their scrapbooks, advice on shopping, flirting and dating – and even some of their diary entries.

PeopleTV Archive: The Kardashian Sisters Channel Beyonce