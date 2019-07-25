Like many stories told in 2019, this one starts with Twitter. When a fan tweeted a photoshopped picture of the singer with a butterfly tattoo, she probably never dreamed that Mendes would actually see the tweet, let alone take her advice. Turns out, that’s exactly what happened.

Mendes tweeted back, “Wait this is awesome, can u DM the drawing??” And the rest, my friends, is history. You’ve got to admit, it does look pretty awesome.