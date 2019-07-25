For these tattoo-loving stars, the decision to get inked was surprisingly impulsive ... or motivated by a lost bet
SHAWN MENDES: A TAT FROM TWITTER
Like many stories told in 2019, this one starts with Twitter. When a fan tweeted a photoshopped picture of the singer with a butterfly tattoo, she probably never dreamed that Mendes would actually see the tweet, let alone take her advice. Turns out, that’s exactly what happened.
Mendes tweeted back, “Wait this is awesome, can u DM the drawing??” And the rest, my friends, is history. You’ve got to admit, it does look pretty awesome.
KENDALL JENNER: THE SURPRISE WAS RUINED
In July 2016, Jenner visited the celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy in N.Y.C. for a lip tattoo of the word “meow.” She says she was planning on keeping it a secret — but the tattoo artist spoiled it by Instagramming a picture. “I really didn’t ever plan to show my newest ‘meow’ tattoo,” she wrote on her website. “I got it done back in July by JonBoy in New York and I didn’t plan on telling anyone. But, in an interview, I accidentally said something about it without even realizing. I guess I was just excited, lol.”
ADAM LEVINE: HE WAS JUST REALLY BORED
One of the Maroon 5 frontman’s many tattoos, the inked black beaded necklace around his neck doesn’t have the most interesting story.
“I was in Japan and I got this necklace,” he admitted. “I’m not sure why I got it — I think I was bored. But I like it.” We do too, Adam. We do too.
HARRY STYLES: A BET WENT WRONG
The former One Directioner got the Green Bay Packers “G” on his left arm (right beneath the star) after losing a bet in 2013. “We basically agreed that if they won the next day that I’d get their symbol tattooed,” he said. “But I didn’t have time the next day, so I said, ‘Are they going to win?’ and he was like, ‘They’re definitely going to win.’ So I went and got it done that day before they played, and I went to watch the game the next day and they lost.” We are obsessed with this story.
HARRY STYLES (AGAIN): JAMES CORDEN MADE HIM DO IT
Styles has awful luck. In 2015, the singer got a tattoo during an episode of The Late Late Show, after Styles and his One Direction bandmates played a game of “Tattoo Roulette.” Styles lost, winding up with a tattoo reading “Late Late” below the center of his bicep.
DEMI LOVATO: SOMETIMES IT'S A SPUR OF THE MOMENT DECISION
While the singer admitted that the tattoo of lips on her forearm was a “spur of the moment, stupid decision,” she’s usually a bit more thoughtful when she gets inked. Plus, she’s young and wild and free. “I’m young and I can rock it now and when I get older, I can worry about that later,” she said on Live with Kelly and Michael in 2012.
TOM HARDY: LEO MADE HIM DO IT
Hardy, who appeared The Revenant alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, told Esquire in an interview that he had to get a tattoo thanks to a losing bet with Leo. DiCaprio had bet that his castmate would get an Oscar nod for his role in the film, while Hardy took the opposite position. The loser would be forced to get a tattoo of the winner’s choice. Since Hardy was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, he lost the bet. DiCaprio had his design ready to go. “He wrote, in this really s—-y handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything,'” Hardy said. “Ha! I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly’ … I haven’t got it yet because it sucks.”
LEA MICHELE: IT'S A FAMILY ACTIVITY
The Glee star and self-described tattoo lover told David Letterman that the decision to get a tattoo can be incredibly impulsive … as well as familial. “You can get very addicted to them. For me it’s weirdly enough a family activity. I come from a very big Italian family; tattoos are very popular. So, it’ll be, like, Easter, and we’ll be talking, and we’ll be like, ‘Let’s all go get tattoos!’ And then we get super sentimental, and then the next day I wake up with another butterfly on my foot.”