All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023

See which of your favorite stars are gearing up to head down the aisle 

By
Published on January 20, 2023 11:54 AM
Derrick Jones Jr. & Sherry

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Proposes to Fiancee During Team Paris Trip
Chicago Bulls/Instagram

On Jan. 18, Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. popped the question to his longtime love, Sherry, while in the city of love for the 2023 NBA Paris Game.

The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!"

In the video, Jones is seen walking towards Sherry with a microphone in hand during a group dinner with his teammates and coaches. He then asks his now-fiancée if she will make him "the luckiest man in the world" before finally asking: "Will you marry me?"

Sherry appeared to be completely surprised at first, before saying, "Hell yeah!"

The couple first made their relationship public on social media in 2016 and now regularly share glimpses into their life together online.

Michelle Money & Mike Weir

Michelle Money Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Golfer Mike Weir: ‘Me & You Forever!’
Michelle Money Instagram

On Jan. 8, Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money announced that "after dating for almost 7 years," she and her boyfriend, golfer Mike Weir, are on their way to tie the knot!

Money shared the news of her engagement on Instagram with a collection of sweet shots of the couple along with the caption: "Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️"

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
Sarah Partain

Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall has found his happy-ever-after!

Viall and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Joy, announced that they are engaged in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 12.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall wrote in the caption of the post, which features a handful of photos from the couple's engagement and shows off the customized version of the Luxe Viviana ring in 18K yellow gold set with a 5-carat elongated cushion cut from Brilliant Earth.

While the pair was first linked in 2020, they didn't start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021.

Ben Savage & Tessa Angermeier

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSoVSdSY82/?hl=en bensavage Verified The best is yet to come 2h
Ben Savage/Instagram

Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage is engaged!

On Jan. 11, Savage shared a photo of himself posing beside his now-fiancée, Tessa Angermeier, as the two smiled in front of a pond in Owensville, Indiana — with Angermeier sporting something shiny on her ring finger.

"The best is yet to come," the actor captioned the photo.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Savage's rep said, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Neil Perry & Sofia Sclafani

Neil Perry of The Band Perry Is Engaged!
Mars / @marstakesphotos

On Jan. 10, The Band Perry's Neil Perry announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on social media.

"forever kind of love, 1.2.23," Neil captioned the post, which features a carousel of photos of the couple in the snow in Utah, the ring and their cabin.

Sharelle Rosado & Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson Engagement. Photo Credit – Erick Robinson
Erick Robinson

Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are engaged!

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Selling Tampa alum and the retired NFL player, got engaged on Jan. 7 — though the pair had been publicly referring to one another as"fiancé" for some time.

This proposal made it official, though, when Johnson got down in one knee in front of family and friends in Miami, presenting his soon-to-be bride with an oval cut, 7.5-carat engagement ring.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Serenity, in January 2022.

Charley Crockett & Taylor Day Grace

Charley Crockett Engaged to Taylor Day Grace
Charley Crockett/Instagram

On Jan. 2, country singer Charley Crockett announced that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Day Grace, are engaged after three years of dating.

"The woman pulled me aside and sang me a song 3 years ago at The White Horse Saloon," he captioned his post. "Last night, she finally agreed to marry me. Taylor Grace, I knew I loved you the moment I laid eyes on you darlin'."

In an Instagram post of her own, the wardrobe stylist shared a similar photo, and wrote that the singer was her "favorite person."

The pair had just celebrated their anniversary on New Year's Day.

Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles/Instagram

On the first day of 2023, Sara Bareilles shared that she and her boyfriend, Joe Tippett, would be tying the knot!

"Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," the singer wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett.

"@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love," she continued. "And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding."

Added Bareilles: "What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️."

The actor added his own post, writing, "I'm going to marry this woman. Looking ahead to all of the tomorrows, all the adventures, the laughs, and all of the love. Thank you my heart."

The couple met while working together on the musical adaptation of Waitress during its run at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015 before heading to Broadway: Bareilles wrote the score and Tippett was playing Earl, the moody husband of the story's protagonist Jenna, at the time.

