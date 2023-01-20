01 of 08 Derrick Jones Jr. & Sherry Chicago Bulls/Instagram On Jan. 18, Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. popped the question to his longtime love, Sherry, while in the city of love for the 2023 NBA Paris Game. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" In the video, Jones is seen walking towards Sherry with a microphone in hand during a group dinner with his teammates and coaches. He then asks his now-fiancée if she will make him "the luckiest man in the world" before finally asking: "Will you marry me?" Sherry appeared to be completely surprised at first, before saying, "Hell yeah!" The couple first made their relationship public on social media in 2016 and now regularly share glimpses into their life together online.

02 of 08 Michelle Money & Mike Weir Michelle Money Instagram On Jan. 8, Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money announced that "after dating for almost 7 years," she and her boyfriend, golfer Mike Weir, are on their way to tie the knot! Money shared the news of her engagement on Instagram with a collection of sweet shots of the couple along with the caption: "Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️"

03 of 08 Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Sarah Partain Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall has found his happy-ever-after! Viall and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Joy, announced that they are engaged in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 12. "For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall wrote in the caption of the post, which features a handful of photos from the couple's engagement and shows off the customized version of the Luxe Viviana ring in 18K yellow gold set with a 5-carat elongated cushion cut from Brilliant Earth. While the pair was first linked in 2020, they didn't start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021.

04 of 08 Ben Savage & Tessa Angermeier Ben Savage/Instagram Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage is engaged! On Jan. 11, Savage shared a photo of himself posing beside his now-fiancée, Tessa Angermeier, as the two smiled in front of a pond in Owensville, Indiana — with Angermeier sporting something shiny on her ring finger. "The best is yet to come," the actor captioned the photo. In a statement to PEOPLE, Savage's rep said, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

05 of 08 Neil Perry & Sofia Sclafani Mars / @marstakesphotos On Jan. 10, The Band Perry's Neil Perry announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on social media. "forever kind of love, 1.2.23," Neil captioned the post, which features a carousel of photos of the couple in the snow in Utah, the ring and their cabin.

06 of 08 Sharelle Rosado & Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson Erick Robinson Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are engaged! PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Selling Tampa alum and the retired NFL player, got engaged on Jan. 7 — though the pair had been publicly referring to one another as"fiancé" for some time. This proposal made it official, though, when Johnson got down in one knee in front of family and friends in Miami, presenting his soon-to-be bride with an oval cut, 7.5-carat engagement ring. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Serenity, in January 2022.

07 of 08 Charley Crockett & Taylor Day Grace Charley Crockett/Instagram On Jan. 2, country singer Charley Crockett announced that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Day Grace, are engaged after three years of dating. "The woman pulled me aside and sang me a song 3 years ago at The White Horse Saloon," he captioned his post. "Last night, she finally agreed to marry me. Taylor Grace, I knew I loved you the moment I laid eyes on you darlin'." In an Instagram post of her own, the wardrobe stylist shared a similar photo, and wrote that the singer was her "favorite person." The pair had just celebrated their anniversary on New Year's Day.