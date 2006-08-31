The Break-Up Actor, Wife Have a Son

The Break-Up actor John Michael Higgins and his wife, actress Margaret Welsh, welcomed a baby boy Tuesday.

Walter Lloyd Higgins was born at 8 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. “Parents and baby are doing well,” their rep, Jeff Raymond, said in a statement.

Higgins, 43, played Jennifer Aniston’s ambiguously gay brother Richard in the summer’s hit comedy. He’s also a staple in Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries: He played Michael McKean’s fussy dog-grooming partner in 2000’s Best in Show and Jane Lynch’s clueless husband 2003’s A Mighty Wind.

In the fall, he’ll appear in Guest’s For Your Consideration, and he recently completed filming Evan Almighty with Steve Carell.

Welsh’s credits include appearances on TV’s Boston Legal, Grey’s Anatomy and The Practice.