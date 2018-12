2018: The Year in Photos

Tear gas led Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, to grab her 5-year-old twin girls Saira and Cheili and frantically turn away from the wall that divides the U.S. and Mexico on Nov. 25. “I was scared, and I thought I was going to die with them because of the gas,” Meza told Reuters. A caravan of Central Americans fleeing oppression and poor economic conditions at home for hopeful refuge in the U.S. supplied a theme for President Trump, who portrayed their northward migration as an assault on the U.S. border and dispatched thousands of troops to guard it.