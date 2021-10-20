The Best 2021 Couples Costumes this Halloween: Everything from Squid Game to Ben and J.Lo

This couples costume will be out of this world (sorry)! 2021 wouldn't have been the same if it wasn't for Amazon founder, Bezos, going to space in July in a race against fellow space-chasing billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk. Gear up in a shiny blue spacesuit like the mogul, and throw on a cowboy hat to really amp up the look.

At 90 years old, Shatner blasted off aboard a Bezos-backed Blue Origin ship in October. The actor, a.k.a. Captain Kirk from Star Trek, made history for being the oldest person to fly to the edge of space. In his honor, put on Captain Kirk's famous gold uniform and pair with black pants to round out this daring, dynamic duo.