The Best 2021 Couples Costumes this Halloween: Everything from Squid Game to Ben and J.Lo

Between killer red carpet moments and scary good streamers, grab your boo and get in the Halloween spirit with these clever couple costumes that scream 2021

By Skyler Caruso October 20, 2021 01:22 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Credit: Getty

Black and bling are the simple necessities for the success of this pairing. The newly engaged couple has been making style headlines and gracing carpets for months with their punk-rock, vampire vibes. (Seriously, remember when Kardashian expressed her love by telling Barker, "I want to suck your blood?" If that doesn't scream Halloween, we don't know what does!)

Jeff Bezos and Captain Kirk

Credit: Blue Origin/UPI/Shutterstock; Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

This couples costume will be out of this world (sorry)! 2021 wouldn't have been the same if it wasn't for Amazon founder, Bezos, going to space in July in a race against fellow space-chasing billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk. Gear up in a shiny blue spacesuit like the mogul, and throw on a cowboy hat to really amp up the look.

At 90 years old, Shatner blasted off aboard a Bezos-backed Blue Origin ship in October. The actor, a.k.a. Captain Kirk from Star Trek, made history for being the oldest person to fly to the edge of space. In his honor, put on Captain Kirk's famous gold uniform and pair with black pants to round out this daring, dynamic duo.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage; TheImageDirect.com

The only people who can rock full face-covered looks outside of Halloween — and still make it "fa-shun" — are the estranged stars.

Kim's iconic outfit is from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, when she wore black Balenciaga literally head-to-toe. Just find everything black and stretchy in your closet, add boots and you're set.

As for Kanye, the rapper was photographed sporting a creepy, white mask covering his entire face and head (with tiny slits for his eyes, nose and mouth) while out in Venice, Italy, recently and again in New York City. Top it off with some headphones and black leather and you'll be ready to go.

Beth Harmon and a Chess Piece from The Queen's Gambit

Credit: NETFLIX; PureCostumes.com

The Netflix drama that was considered the platform's "biggest limited scripted series ever" may have been released in 2020, but regained buzz in 2021 after its awards season successes. (It garnered 18 Emmy awards and nominations!)

Now it's your move: Grab your mate to recreate the show's dynamic duo, donning a chic shift for Beth Harmon and a chess piece costume for her (check)mate!

Squid Game Guard and Killer Doll

Credit: Netflix

Breaking records as Netflix's No. 1 hit, streamed series Squid Game is also Google's most-searched costume this Halloween season.

Grab your partner and team up to recreate this memorable moment from episode 1, "Red Light, Green Light." One person can sport the guards' red jumpsuit, mask and gloves, while the other can wear the orange dress with a yellow shirt underneath, plus knee socks and black flats.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty

2021, a.k.a the year Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez re-entered our lives together. They may have been summer's "It" couple after rekindling their relationship, but this early fall masked Met Gala grab will go down in the books as one of the year's most memorable moments (and passionate, too!).

Cruella and a Dalmatian

Credit: Laurie Sparham/Disney

Cruella De Vil has been a popular costume since Disney's animated 1961 film One Hundred and One Dalmatians debuted, but Emma Stone's take on the iconic villain in the 2021 adaptation Cruella took the character's look to another level

Who said Halloween couples costumes have to involve two humans? Simply pair your avant garde Cruella costume with your dog to bring the movie to life. (If you don't own a pet, having your partner dress up as a Dalmatian is the next best thing!)

Lorde and Sun from Her 'Solar Power' Music Video

Credit: Lorde; HalloweenCostumes.com

Fans had been waiting years since Lorde released her sophomore record Melodrama in 2017, and 2021 brought the New Zealand native's revival with the announcement of her next album, Solar Power.

The music video for the album's title track and lead single features the artist dancing around on the beach in a yellow skirt and crop top. This is an easy outfit to piece together for one-half of a couple. The music video wouldn't be complete without the "solar power," though, so the other half can have fun as the sun!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty

This Hollywood duo never fails to disappoint when it comes to bold outfit choices, similar to the aesthetic of their goth-glam BFFs, Kourtney and Travis. It's safe to say that the couple "killed" the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet.

For Fox's look: pick a sheer, nude-colored dress, open-toe pumps and gel up your hair for a wet, beachy 'do.

For MGK's outfit: deck yourself in red sequins from head-to-toe, and finish your look off with piercings and studs.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Searching for the coziest Halloween costume? Look no further than this comfortable couple who arrived to the 2021 Met Gala in fashionably late style.

Rihanna rocked an oversized, ruffled black dress, while her boyfriend wore a black tux topped off with an enormous quilted blanket. We're in!

Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton

Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Arrive arm-in-arm with your partner as you make your royal entrance to the ball (er, Halloween party) dressed as the regal duo from season 1 of Netflix's Bridgerton.

To pull off Daphne's elegant ensemble, look for a pastel gown with cap sleeves and pair it with dainty gloves

For the Simon, the Duke of Hastings, opt for a black-and-gold brocade waistcoat with a black velvet jacket. Don't forget to add the high-rolled, white collar to top off the duke's iconic look.

Too Hot to Handle Contestant and Lana

Credit: Netflix (2)

Who could forget the Netflix series that centered on a sexless summer? For this couples costume, one person can don swim trunks and the other a bikini (both with heavy fake tanner, obviously), but you could get a little more creative with this one, too. 

While one person from the pair can pop on a swimsuit (assuming you live someplace warm, or you're attending a house party), the other can recreate the host of the house: Lana, the talking cone that kept the peace, enforced the rules and saw everything (and we mean, everything).

By Skyler Caruso