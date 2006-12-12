The Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM
Advertisement

• “He’s so hard to buy for.”
Angelina Jolie, on picking out a birthday present for Brad Pitt, to staff members at Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece Fallingwater during the couple’s tour

• “Obviously, my wife. And my daughter, who’s going to have my last name – I don’t want her to mutter it over a drink. I want her to be proud of her old man.”
Ben Affleck, on making smarter choices now that he’s a husband and father, to USA Today

• “I was mostly touched by how nervous he was. I was like, ‘You know I’m going to say yes. Why are you so nervous?’ But I guess every man gets nervous at that point.”
– A newly engaged Eva Longoria, recounting fiancé Tony Parker’s proposal, to PEOPLE

• “I have no idea why anybody would want to conduct themselves in this kind of manner about such a personal matter in such a public way.”
Mel B, responding to now ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy’s statement on Dutch TV that he may not be the father of her unborn child

• “That kind of thing has happened a few times, which is awkward as hell and weird and pisses my wife off big time. And she’s Italian, man. She does not take that sh–. She really doesn’t.”
We Are Marshall star Matthew Fox, on female fans “draping themselves” on him when he’s out with his wife, Margarita

• “(Young girls are) trying to figure out who they are, and they want to be loved, and what I resent is that there is an image of perfection that is getting thinner and thinner, and it’s truly upsetting to me.”
Kate Winslet, speaking out against images of ultra-thin models and actresses, to BBC One’s Sunday AM

• “Thank God for Victoria’s Secret’s new underwear line!”
Britney Spears, after being caught on camera going commando, on her Web site

• “Jessica is so talented that I’m sure that someday they will be paying tribute to her and I would be honored to perform for her. But I’ll probably be so nervous that I’ll forget my wig!”
Dolly Parton, downplaying Simpson’s embarrassing flub during the country legend’s tribute at the Kennedy Center Honors

• “It’s been reported that Lindsay Lohan recently attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Lohan wasn’t planning on attending the meeting – but when she woke up, that’s where she’d parked.”
Conan O’Brien

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com