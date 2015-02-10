The Bachelor's Sean and Catherine: Inside Their Home!

She’s from Seattle, they met in Los Angeles and got engaged in Thailand. But when newlyweds Sean and Catherine Lowe decided on where to put down roots, they picked the former Bachelor‘s hometown of Dallas.

Now, Mrs. Lowe is sharing her advice for creating a happy home as a guest editor of the website, Established California.

“When I moved to Dallas, I took the essentials: my clothes and my computers,” Lowe writes. “Other than that, I knew that Sean and I would create something unique to us when we found that perfect house. And when we did, we did. Our house is our most perfect place in the whole wide world because we had been planning it for so long.”

Lowe, 28, reveals that on an early date with Sean, 31, the pair even swapped ideas about a future dream home. Must haves? A “big porch” and “a nice kitchen with an island.”

And despite domestic differences (Lowe calls herself an “eclectic, messy girl” while Sean is a “Southern, tidy man”), the newlyweds have found bliss with a home that they adore. A favorite spot? The TV room. “We call it ‘The Pit,’ ” says Lowe. “Because once you’re in, you’ll never get out. This place is where we find so much joy, and when we’re on the road, we dream of getting back to it.”

And her advice for making adjustments to co-habitation? “Enjoy the piles of dirty dishes, the toilet seat being up, the new homeowner sales pitchy mail, the 24/7 ESPN. And .. all the sweet goodnight kisses. You can’t forget about those.”