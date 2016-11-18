The Bachelor's Sean and Catherine Lowe Celebrate 4 Years Together with Throwback 'Young Love' Photos
"4 years ago today, I locked down this hottie for life," Sean captioned a sweet throwback photo
It’s been four years since Sean Lowe gave his final rose to wife Catherine — and The Bachelor couple couldn’t be more in love!
On Thursday, the married couple, who wed in January 2014 in a live TV special on ABC, took to Instagram to celebrate being together for four years.
“4 years ago today, I locked down this hottie for life and followed it with a sweaty makeout session. Aww young love,” Sean, 33, captioned a throwback photo of himself kissing Catherine after he gave her the final rose on the season 17 finale of the ABC reality dating series.
Catherine, 30, also shared a similar photo on Instagram with a sweet caption about her husband: “I love this man I love this man I love this man I love this man #fouryearstogether.”
On July 2, the happy couple, who are devout Christians, welcomed a new little Lowe to Bachelor nation: their first son Samuel Thomas Lowe! “God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support!,” the new dad shared on Twitter.
The new mama also confirmed the exciting news on social media. “I’m in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe,” Catherine shared.
The Bachelor returns to ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 2.