“It’s so funny, somebody was just asking me, ‘What were you doing 25 Christmases ago?’ I would probably say somebody was giving me a bottle and they were singing me a sweet lullaby Christmas tune. Because I was just one year old, so I don’t know!”
— Mariah Carey, reminding the world that she’s as ageless as her 25-year-old holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas is You,” to USA Today
“I LOVE getting older and I LOVE my life. I’m so grateful to be living this life I’m in. I’ve worked so hard to feel good in my skin and to build a life that truly matches me and I’m in it and it feels good. I remain curious and teachable and so it will all keep getting better. No filter, no retouch 47 year old thirst trap! Boom!”
— Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrating the person she’s become on her 47th birthday, on Instagram
“I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive. We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”
— John Krasinski, on how he and wife Emily Blunt balance their careers with family time, to E! News
“I do find with the number six, an explanation seems to be asked for. But we love the chaos!”
— James Van Der Beek, on the reaction he gets when he tells people he and wife Kimberly are expecting their sixth child together, to PEOPLE
“In this industry, you come across all kinds of narcissists … They make you believe that they’re one thing, and then something happens, and you realize that they are something completely and utterly different. It can be very painful and dangerous.”
— Jada Pinkett-Smith, on the difficulty of dealing with narcissists in Hollywood, on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk
“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over. … My appreciation for life is through the roof. Don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised.”
— Kevin Hart, opening up about his intense recovery process from his Sept. 1 car crash and how it’s reshaped his view on life, in a video on Instagram
“I’d just started riding motorcycles. I almost crashed 85 times … I smoked a lot of weed too and [director] Dave Meyers kept coming up to me and saying, ‘Can you wait to smoke that next blunt before the beauty shot?'”
— Pink, on nearly crashing her motorcycle and getting so high she could barely keep her eyes open while filming her first music video, 2000’s “There You Go,” to Billboard
“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens. … I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”
— Bob Saget, opening up about maintaining his friendship with former Full House costar Lori Loughlin amid the college admissions scandal, on Fox News
“It was cute. It was almost like you were looking for approval after your vows. You were like, ‘Did I do good?'”
— Lauren Bushnell, on now-husband Chris Lane leaning in for a surprise kiss after choking up while reading his vows at their wedding, to PEOPLE
“Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse. We wanna fly again … [Winnie] is, of course, one of my favorite characters.”
— Bette Midler, on hoping to reprise her role as the iconic Winifred Sanderson in the Disney+ remake of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, to Entertainment Tonight