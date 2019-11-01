“It’s so funny, somebody was just asking me, ‘What were you doing 25 Christmases ago?’ I would probably say somebody was giving me a bottle and they were singing me a sweet lullaby Christmas tune. Because I was just one year old, so I don’t know!”

— Mariah Carey, reminding the world that she’s as ageless as her 25-year-old holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas is You,” to USA Today