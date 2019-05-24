The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse, when you could be a mailbox?”
— Jennifer Garner, sharing life advice with graduating students, in a hilarious and heart-warming speech at the Denison University commencement ceremony
“I’m the mother of tortoises now, I cannot stop… they turn their heads and they’re like, ‘Oh, not her again.’ “
— Millie Bobby Brown, on being obsessed with her two new tortoises, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
“BLAKE F—ING SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”
— Adam Levine, giving a colorful shout out to his faux-frenemy and The Voice co-coach Blake Shelton, in an emotional Instagram post about why the Maroon 5 frontman is leaving the show after eight years
“I never thought I’d have to lose everything to gain even more, but I lost my spot and I gained a husband who roots for me [and] a beautiful baby boy who looks at me like I’m his entire world and not just his milk source, and I have a phenomenal daytime talk show team who … just want the best for me and I want the best for them.”
— Tamron Hall, on how her emotional departure from the Today show in 2017 unexpectedly became one of her greatest blessings, to PEOPLE
“Don’t use a fake ID to buy wine and then try to pay with a check. I’m aware that no one pays by check these days, but that’s just more reason not to do it. That’ll be extra confusing.”
— Katie Holmes, on the (literal) importance of being yourself, during her moving speech at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony
“I said, ‘I’m 62 years old and you know my name so I think I should be able to get a beer’ … I must credit these ladies: they did not cave! I was offering them tickets to stuff … I said, ‘You will come to the Toy Story premiere with me! Just go like that with a red solo cup underneath and let me walk away with a beer!’ … Eventually a guy came over about a half hour later … and he gave me a bracelet and then guess what I did? I chugged me a brewski.”
— Tom Hanks, on being denied a beer at the Stagecoach country music festival because he didn’t have a verified ID bracelet, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“It’s disgusting most of the time because [costars] are usually a stranger … I do have to [take a shot of tequila].”
— Jessica Alba, on needing some liquid courage to prepare for the awkwardness of filming love scenes, on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast
“When we met, Megan was like, ‘He looks like Justin Timberlake.’ That’s all she cared about. She grew up with ‘N Sync.”
— Brian Austin Green, on wife Megan Fox not caring about his teen heartthrob status on Beverly Hills, 90210 (and having never seen an episode!), to PEOPLE
“The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my t-ts, for God’s sake.”
— Emilia Clarke, on feeling fed up with being asked about doing nude scenes and having turned down the lead role in Fifty Shades of Grey as a result, during The Hollywood Reporter‘s Drama Actress roundtable
“Lena, I know you, we’ve worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African American queen. And tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late night comedian and you’re about to slay. … No, I think you need something else.”
— Halle Berry, giving a speech meant to hype up pal and guest host Lena Waithe before suddenly giving the writer and actress a huge kiss on the mouth, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!