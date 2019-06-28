The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny … You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better … She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level.”
— Blake Shelton, opening up about his love for longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and how he’s amused by constant rumors of their engagement, to Entertainment Tonight
“You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”
— Idris Elba, on his disappointment in the nature of the backlash against rumors he would be playing James Bond, in his Vanity Fair August cover interview
“Going back to work was hard. Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. You just do it and get it done.”
— Eva Longoria, on the difficulties of balancing work and motherhood, in her Parents magazine August cover interview
“So I go to the bathroom … I flush it, and the water just builds. I am watching the water level rise … I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloe, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, ‘I think your toilet has got a problem?'” … I just left it there.”
— Ryan Seacrest, on his internal dilemma when the toilet wouldn’t flush during a visit to longtime pal Kris Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion, on Live with Kelly and Ryan
“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!”
— Dr. Phil McGraw, following Diplo’s lead and seemingly revealing details about the timing of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding, in a comment on Turner’s Instagram
“I walked up to this lady. Her and her boyfriend had walked out of the restaurant and they took my pen and they didn’t tip me. [So] I walked to the car, I banged on the car window and said, ‘Give me my pen!’ I started [flipping them off], and my manager fired me on the spot.”
— Nicki Minaj, revealing she used to work at Red Lobster and got fired from “three or four” locations, during a dinner date at the chain restaurant with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show
“Before, I was always worried about the pronouns I was using. I worried: ‘Will a good ol’ boy sing a song if a gay guy wrote it?’ I was in the closet. And it was represented in my work. That stopped because I met my husband … Being able to have a family and the career I wanted is way more than I dreamed of.”
— Shane McAnally, on how coming out allowed him to be more authentic in his music which helped lead him to success, to PEOPLE
“This looks like I’m lazing about not learning lines, or returning emails or even bothering to swim, but I’m actually furiously keggling [sic] at this moment – which is exhausting.”
— Isla Fisher, playfully informing fans that she’s staying active by doing pelvic-floor exercises while on vacation, captured by Comments by Celebs on Instagram
“I’ve never had my feet as firmly planted in the floor as I do now. I’ve never felt more human. I am very aware of how lucky I am. I am on my ninth life … F— ups have a way of introducing yourself to yourself. You hit the wall enough, you start reflecting.”
— Shia LaBeouf, on feeling stable after years of turmoil, in a reflective interview with MTV News
“I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014.. at school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out ‘sing for me Shawn sing for me!’ In a way that made me feel absolutely horrible… made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was just stupid & wrong … every single person deserves to do what makes them feel alive.”
— Shawn Mendes, opening up about being bullied in high school and speaking out in support of people following their passions no matter what, on Instagram