The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny … You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better … She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level.”

— Blake Shelton, opening up about his love for longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and how he’s amused by constant rumors of their engagement, to Entertainment Tonight