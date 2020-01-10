“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
— Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announcing their bombshell decision to step back from their “senior” royal roles and work towards financial independence, on Instagram
“If I can be honest, it is so cliché. It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe. You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun. But the problem with that is you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself.”
— Selena Gomez, opening up about her distaste for dating in Hollywood, to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1
“It’s 11:30. We’re drinking champagne. Who cares? It’s from JAY-Z and Beyoncé.”
— Reese Witherspoon, celebrating with her mom after receiving a case of JAY-Z’s Armand de Brignac champagne after asking for a glass at the Golden Globes, on Instagram Stories
“I felt like [the invitation] didn’t represent people of color in the right light. It felt like it was calling on me as an entertainer as opposed to a person who was a part of the world of film, and I think that it’s important to make it known that it’s not something you throw in as a party trick, you know? I work hard and every single person of color who is working in these films this year has worked really hard, and there are many of them who deserve to be celebrated. And no women directors, I was just like, ‘C’mon.’”
— Cynthia Erivo, on declining to perform at the BAFTA Awards after their all-white nominations list was released, to Extra
“Working out to One Direction.”
— Harry Styles, hilariously revealing his guilty pleasure during a round of “Burning Questions” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“For some reason we thought it would be a good idea to smoke a joint before … The movie starts, first joke comes up, and it’s crickets; it’s dead silence. Another joke, and it’s just dead silent … this thing is just not translating at all. The more it happened, the funnier it got to Edward and I. So we just start laughing. We’re the a—holes in the back laughing at our own jokes. The only ones laughing.”
— Brad Pitt, on getting stoned with costar Edward Norton ahead of Fight Club‘s 1999 premiere, on WTF with Marc Maron
“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”
— Justin Chambers, devastating Grey’s Anatomy fans with his decision to leave his role as Dr. Alex Karev after 16 seasons, to Deadline
“being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.”
— Grimes, announcing her pregnancy with an uncensored topless photo, on Instagram
“I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I just don’t want to stop looking at her, and I want to just kiss her and just … have had all this work out. And it didn’t, and I know it didn’t. I feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here, expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well.”
— Peter Weber, on his emotional reaction to seeing ex Hannah Brown during the premiere episode of his season of The Bachelor, to producers
“I took one of those female squat classes, a butt burn, where y’all are just all day [squatting], and I couldn’t. I don’t have calves. I think that’s part of my heritage.”
— Jamie Foxx, playfully pretending to fall over while recalling how grueling a women’s workout class was, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show