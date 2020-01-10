“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

— Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announcing their bombshell decision to step back from their “senior” royal roles and work towards financial independence, on Instagram