The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"I think I blocked it out ... I couldn’t cope. I said ...'Thank you for the compliment. I’m dying, and … love you, too babe.'"
— Diane Lane, on her reaction to Serenity costar Matthew McConaughey revealing she was his first crush, to ET
"Not that I know of ... So, if you hear something, you better call my cell."
— Kris Jenner, shutting down speculation that daughter Kylie Jenner had secretly married boyfriend Travis Scott, on the Kyle and Jackie O Show
"Now he thinks Disney World is real life. Oh, yeah. He expects it now ... [He asked], 'Dad, can we go back?' I was like, 'Yeah, when?' He said, 'Now.' I was like, 'How will we do that?' He said, 'Get on a plane … Dad, planes leave the airport every day.'"
— Jimmie Allen, on his 4-year-old son Aadyn's hilarious reaction after a special trip to Disney World, to PEOPLE
"Both stories involve alcohol. It’s so funny because everybody stops drinking to get pregnant, but I think that’s how everybody gets pregnant, is alcohol."
— Haylie Duff, revealing that both her pregnancies were a result of some alcohol-infused evenings, on Motherlucker's "Got a Sec?" series
"I always find it difficult to talk about equal pay as a woman who makes a substantial amount of money. As somebody who came from poverty to now the amount of money I get paid, it doesn’t feel right that I’m the one talking about it, because I’m so damn grateful. What I was saying, was that when we talk about equal pay, we have to talk about intersectionality because we all must rise."
— Gina Rodriguez, addressing controversial remarks she'd made about racial pay equality in the past, in a tearful interview with Sway in the Morning's SiriusXM radio show
"I literally drove home, took a shower, I drank some mouthwash. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m really…' and I got into my car to drive across the island to take one for the team. And I got to [the customs] office fully prepared to suck [the head of customs'] d—."
— Fyre Festival event producer Andy King, on the drastic means to which he nearly resorted in order to acquire the botched festival's water delivery being held at customs, on Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
"If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!"
— Bebe Rexha, speaking out against the designers who were unwilling to dress her for the Grammy Awards because of her size, on Instagram
"I like picking up stuff with my feet a lot. Like, when you gotta get it done, the foot is an extra hand."
— Drew Barrymore, demonstrating her super-mom secret talent, on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert
"Gurl who told you that? Not me not now, I blow dry that top knot hair right back out henny, we can't be washing our hair that much! Not today satan."
— Jonathan Van Ness, reacting to a Betches Instagram repost that said "there's no going back" after putting your hair in a bun, captured by Comments by Celebs on Instagram
"[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference. I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as."
— Kate Hudson, on her genderless approach to parenting 3-month-old Rani Rose and her two older brothers, in an interview with AOL