The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him ... He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him."
— Dina Lohan, admitting she's in love with a man she has never met or video chatted with, on season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother
"The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard."
— Hailey Baldwin, getting candid about the reality of how she and husband Justin Bieber are "learning as we go" and making their marriage work, in Vogue's March cover story
"It was a little tough for me at first … Readjusting to people caring about me, getting that love that I shut out ... Honestly, therapy, just talking to somebody just helped me out a lot. As a man you get a lot of slack for it … I don’t really subscribe to that. Everyone needs to unpack and talk."
— Michael B. Jordan, on how therapy helped to pull him out of the isolation he'd embraced to get into character for Black Panther, to Oprah Winfrey on her SuperSoul Conversations TV special
"My relationship to money is different because I didn’t earn it. And so it’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of. I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone earned myself."
— Frances Bean Cobain, on her complicated relationship with money after inheriting her late father Kurt Cobain's fortune, on the RuPaul: What's the Tee? podcast
"I was kind of stressing. My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents."
— Kim Kardashian West, on preparing for life as a family of six as she waits for the arrival of her and Kanye West's baby boy via surrogate, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
"I’m a collector, as I like to call it. I don’t have cars in my garage, I just have a garage full of clothes. That’s how it’s always been for all the different houses I’ve lived in."
— Katy Perry, revealing she and boyfriend Orlando Bloom are both "hoarders by nature" and that she keeps all of her old costumes and sets, to Paper magazine
"I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies."
— Bradley Cooper, on seeing his late father in his and Irina Shayk's daughter Lea De Seine, to Oprah Winfrey on her SuperSoul Conversations TV special
"The toughest one for us to follow is no phones at the table. Of course, there are those moments when the kids do something super cute and you just have to record it. But we really try to implement the no-phones rule ... It's a special time."
— Ayesha Curry, on her and husband Steph Curry's rules for family time with their three children, for Parents magazine's March cover story
"He smears the gel on with his hands and NO GLOVES ... Wear f—— GLOVES — this isn’t a date. ... It is his job to be aware that this is vulnerable for a woman ... It’s uncomfortable and too easy to think it’s all in your head. And arrogant f—- like this doctor take advantage of women’s socialized instinct to not speak up."
— Sarah Silverman, encouraging women to speak up for themselves after claiming that her radiologist used his bare hands to apply gel to her breasts during an ultrasound and made her uncomfortable, on Instagram
"I’m at a place now where I’ve been through so many relationships, and I haven’t been good at it all the time, at all. I’ve had a lot to learn, but I feel like I’m at a place where I’m really ready for that ... things come to you when you’re ready, I believe."
— Lenny Kravitz, on his dating struggles and finally feeling open to love, to PEOPLE