The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"I want to be able to make whatever choice I want to make and not have to answer to anybody but me. As long as I feel good, as long as I feel confident, screw you. Look in the mirror and fix your own life. [I want to] give people that example of somebody who refuses to let anyone dictate what the hell I do or don’t do or say or don’t say."
— Gabrielle Union, on standing up for herself online and clapping back at mommy shamers, to PEOPLE
"No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."
— Gisele Bündchen, revealing the reasons for her 2005 split from ex Leonardo DiCaprio, in PORTER’s Spring issue cover story
"I have this very weird mix of not thinking I’m good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I’m dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships ... I wasn’t fearful I would lose her. I wasn’t certain I wanted to be with someone like that."
— Dax Shepard, on why he questioned if he wanted to be with now-wife Kristen Bell earlier on in their relationship, in an interview with Off Camera with Sam Jones
"I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played spin the bottle. I have a love memory ... I was excited about a kiss. I was like, a kiss and all’s good. And then she put her hand up like this [covering her mouth] and I was like, 'Oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright.' She didn’t want to get 'Dirrty.' "
— Christina Aguilera, denying claims that she once tried to punch Pink and revealing her different take on the evening, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
"I really focus on my health, my family and work will come next. I’m excited to be excited again ... All I have to do is flash on four or five scenarios that live on the forefront of my memory and just remind myself this is what happened."
— Charlie Sheen, on feeling happy about the changes in his lifestyle after nearly 14 months sober, to PEOPLE
"I did everything so wrong for so long ... I thought movie stars had to have a certain body. I was just smoking, just smoking my nerves away and wasn’t nourishing myself ... I just figured out how to say thank you to life by taking care of myself. By not apologizing for taking up space, which is not something I knew how to do 10 years ago."
— Anne Hathaway, reflecting on how her habits and sense of self-worth have evolved over the course of her career, in PEOPLE's latest cover story
"Indeed, I left out 'つの指' which should have gone in between. It hurt like f—k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao ... also… huge fan of tiny BBQ grills."
— Ariana Grande, responding to fans who pointed out that her new "7 Rings" tattoo was missing a few Japanese characters and actually meant "small, charcoal grill," in a since-deleted tweet
"Let me start by saying that I’m OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger ... Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me."
— Jussie Smollett, breaking his silence after being violently attacked in an apparent hate crime in Chicago on Jan. 29, in a statement to Essence
"I like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades doing this. I’m not a speaker. I’m not a public speaker. I do speak, but it’s through the music ... I think we wanted to make sure we were able to speak once again through the music."
— Adam Levine, on the thought process behind his controversial decision to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show with his band Maroon 5, to Entertainment Tonight
"Looking back, it was the worst, best thing that ever happened to me ... I had felt worthless, and like the world was better off without me. But it turned out I had helped myself in a way I never thought was possible. I gave to someone who then gave back to me."
— Evan Rachel Wood, on seeking help at a psychiatric hospital after attempting suicide at 22 and later finding out that her psychiatrist had been inspired to pursue that line of work after seeing her coming-of-age film Thirteen, in an essay she wrote for Nylon