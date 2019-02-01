The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

"I want to be able to make whatever choice I want to make and not have to answer to anybody but me. As long as I feel good, as long as I feel confident, screw you. Look in the mirror and fix your own life. [I want to] give people that example of somebody who refuses to let anyone dictate what the hell I do or don’t do or say or don’t say."

— Gabrielle Union, on standing up for herself online and clapping back at mommy shamers, to PEOPLE