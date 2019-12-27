“To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not. So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”
— Drake, opening up about his 2-year-old son Adonis for the first time and why he waited to announce his birth, in a wide-ranging interview with Rap Radar
“I have children, and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed — that’s not a lie.”
— Kelly Clarkson, on her bedtime routine being less about removing makeup and more about removing clothes, during a digital exclusive segment of Clarkson’s new syndicated talk show with The Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli
“Porn. But art-house porn.”
— Robert Pattinson, joking about his back-up career path in case his upcoming Batman trilogy flops, to The Guardian
“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻.”
— Lindsey Vonn, on proposing to already-fiancé P.K. Subban (he first popped the question in August) over Christmas, on Instagram
“Start dating your best friend ASAP.”
— Miley Cyrus, doling out some relationship advice while out on a date with close pal-turned-boyfriend Cody Simpson, on her Instagram Story
Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings – the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone.”
— Billie Lourd, sharing a heartfelt message of support for those struggling with grief during the holiday season as she mourns mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died one day apart after Christmas in 2016, on Instagram
“Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me)🎄🚲.”
— Sean Hunter, a.k.a. the “Peloton Husband,” poking fun at his controversial holiday commercial by gifting his real-life girlfriend one of the popular exercise bikes, on Instagram
“My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn’t feeling well 😢but she wanted to go to go to the party so badly. Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby.”
— Kim Kardashian West, giving insight into her childrens’ varied moods during the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash, on Instagram
“Sometimes things don’t go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction. … We’d planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn’t continue on the trip … I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall.”
— Mandy Moore, reflecting on the “tough call” she had to make to leave her highly-anticipated Ecuador trip early, in a candid Instagram post
“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ❄️🎄❤️.”
— Priyanka Chopra, debuting her exciting new Christmas present from husband Nick Jonas, in a series of photos and videos on Instagram