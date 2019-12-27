“To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not. So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

— Drake, opening up about his 2-year-old son Adonis for the first time and why he waited to announce his birth, in a wide-ranging interview with Rap Radar