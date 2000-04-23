TEST Star Tracks -- rizzoli and isles

By People Staff
Updated April 23, 2000 03:00 PM

JESSICA ALBA

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

After donning a lilac Gucci number at the Golden Globes, Jessica goes back to black-and-white, choosing a Jenni Kayne suit, Kate Spade New York sweater, Nicholai by Nicky Hilton ring and Jimmy Choo pumps for the launch of her eco-friendly baby product line, Honest.com.

ELIZABETH BANKS

Credit: Mike Coppola/Wireimage

Also at the Haywire N.Y.C. premiere, the actress gives her ruffled black Theyskens’ Theory dress a little edge with a tough-shouldered jacket, chain danglers by Amrapali and a zipper-trim Lauren Merkin clutch.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELY

Credit: INF

Hiding her perfect peepers behind a pair of sunnies, the supermodel trades her jeans for glossy leggings, a sequin-striped tee and glittering cap-toe pumps at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil.

By People Staff