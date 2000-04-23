TEST Star Tracks -- rizzoli and isles
JESSICA ALBA
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty
After donning a lilac Gucci number at the Golden Globes, Jessica goes back to black-and-white, choosing a Jenni Kayne suit, Kate Spade New York sweater, Nicholai by Nicky Hilton ring and Jimmy Choo pumps for the launch of her eco-friendly baby product line, Honest.com.
ELIZABETH BANKS
Credit: Mike Coppola/Wireimage
Also at the Haywire N.Y.C. premiere, the actress gives her ruffled black Theyskens’ Theory dress a little edge with a tough-shouldered jacket, chain danglers by Amrapali and a zipper-trim Lauren Merkin clutch.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELY
Credit: INF
Hiding her perfect peepers behind a pair of sunnies, the supermodel trades her jeans for glossy leggings, a sequin-striped tee and glittering cap-toe pumps at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil.
