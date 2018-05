TEST GALLERY - DO NOT USE!

Can you please tell me where Rihanna got that awesome Keith Haring jacket she is wearing in Star Tracks on May 19? I have to have it!

– Jaime

Rihanna keeps up her fierce fashion streak going in a Jeremy Scott for Schott Keith Haring-printed “Perfecto” jacket with shiny black leggings. Get your own “Perfecto”, $2,025, at schottnyc.com.