Terry Crews Says Porn Addiction Almost Destroyed His Marriage: “Fame Made it Worse”

The couple share the highs and lows of their relationship in new Audible audiobook Stronger Together

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews have been married for 30 years and the pair recently sat down with PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein to talk about the crisis that nearly tore them apart -- Terry's porn addiction, a situation they discuss in detail in their new Amazon Audible audio book, Stronger Together.

As for why they are digging into this tough personal story, they're hoping to help others in similar situations. "We discovered there was a whole industry around this problem because porn has become the new drug," said Rebecca. "It's become the new addiction."

As for Terry, "Success is the warmest place to hide" he said of how his fame enabled his addiction. In fact, he adds, "Fame made it worse! Hollywood didn't care. It still doesn't care if you lose your family. It happens every day."