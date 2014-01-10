The actress shows off her baby bump in a gorgeous lace wedding dress

Even Teresa Palmer’s baby bump got in on the love!

The Australian actress married actor and director Mark Webber in Mexico on Dec. 21, and now the couple are sharing the photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing a custom lace Pallas Couture gown that showed off her growing belly, the Warm Bodies star receives a sweet smooch from her groom.

“I always thought I wouldn’t want to be pregnant at my wedding,” Palmer, 27, tells Who magazine. “But I love it. It’s beautiful to know our baby was there with us. And I’ve never really been that traditional.”

“It was a real celebration of love,” Palmer said of the ceremony that incorporated Christian, Buddhist, Hindu and Native American traditions.

Webber, 33, told the magazine that the pair knew they wanted to get married from the moment they met over Twitter and began to date.

“We just exploded from the moment we met,” he said. “We planned on having a child and getting married – those were the top two things – and we got right to it.”

When Palmer posed pregnant for Who magazine in October, Webber expressed his happiness on Instagram.

“The love of my life @tez_palmer, with the other love of my life growing in her beautiful belly. What an incredible feeling to look at a picture of your love and get washed over with feelings of pure joy, hope, excitement, inspiration and unconditional love.”