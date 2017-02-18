On Friday, Teresa Giudice Real posted a throwback photo of her daughter Melania in her custom-made holy communion gown

Milania Giudice celebrated her first communion in style!

“Milania’s communion dress,” Giudice captioned the photo — which shows her young daughter modeling her off-the-shoulder white silk gown. Fit for a princess, it features a partially exposed tulle skirt, a corset-cut silk bodice and embroidered gold beads.

The gown comes from Little Nikki‘s in Hohokus, New Jersey — which specializes in one-of-a-kind christening outfits and communion dresses.

They’re a go-to shop for Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, who used them when her daughter, Antonia, had her first communion. Both girls designed their dresses themselves — though the RHONJ stars no doubt had strong opinions.

So why the walk down memory lane? Well, Giudice shared the throwback shot because her 7-year-old daughter Audriana will be following in her sister and cousin’s footsteps with her own first communion gown.

“Audriana just designed her own dress for her first holy communion in May,” Giudice wrote in the post’s caption. “She is so excited!”

Audriana will surely do well modeling the look. She has a lot of experience, after all.

On Wednesday, she and sisters Gabriella and Milania walked in Rookie USA’s show for New York Fashion Week — joining a slew of famous young faces including 14-month-old Chanel Nicole, who made her big runway debut alongside her famous parents Ice-T and Coco Austin (without her heels).

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were there too, supporting their daughters — Giovanna Marie, 2, and Meilani Alexandra, 2½, respectively — who, although young, were adorable and completed the walk with ease.