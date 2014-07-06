Tennis Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Victoria Beckham, Hugh Jackman & More Watch Wimbledon Men's Finals

Celebrities joined Prince William and Kate to watch Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the men's final

He plays a princely superhero in Thor, so it makes sense that Chris Hemsworth got the royal treatment at Wimbledon.

The Australian actor and wife Elsa Pataky took in the tennis tournament from the Royal Box on Sunday, watching as Roger Federer fell to Novak Djokovic in the men s final.

The proud parents (they welcomed twin boys Tristan and Sasha in March) were photographed looking sweet in the stands, laughing and embracing throughout the match.

But the box’s true stars were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, who smiled and cheered as they held court in the elite seats along with England’s other power couple, David and Victoria Beckham.

The athlete and Spice Girl-turned-designer recently celebrated their 15th anniversary, and they looked posh as ever at Wimbledon in a navy suit for him and a coordinating blue and maroon dress for her.

They weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd: Celebrities took over the stands at London’s Centre Court, ensuring the spectators had as much star power as they players.

Orlando Bloom and Kate Beckinsale sat next to each other, grinning as they watched the game. Samuel L. Jackson, Guy Ritchie and the Duchess’s sister Pippa Middleton were also spotted enjoying the close match, which marked Djokovic’s second time winning the top title and 35th time facing Federer.

Hemsworth’s fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman rounded out the celeb sightings, posting an Instagram from his seats with wife Deborra-Lee Furness – though he may have been unrecognizable to fans in the Blackbeard facial hair he’s sporting to film Pan.