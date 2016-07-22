Teen Lifeguard Makes 94-Year-Old Woman's Beach Vacation Dreams Come True

Life’s a beach – especially for 94-year-old Tracy Dunne!

A teenage lifeguard saved the day when Tracy had trouble getting down to the oceanfront so she could see the waves during a family beach vacation.

Although Tracy joins her family every year for their weeklong trip to Montauk, New York, she had difficulty getting down to the sand this year.

“We go every year and this year, because of her age and the fact that she has a hard time walking, we couldn’t get her down to the beach,” Tracy’s daughter, Janet Dunne, tells PEOPLE.

After coming up empty in their search for a wheelchair, lifeguard Shane McCann stepped in and offered to become Tracy’s personal dune buggy chauffeur.

“Shane offered to go to the room and pick her up and bring her down,” Janet says. “He was wonderful to my mother.”

And although she wasn’t sure how her mother was going to react to hitching an impromptu ride, Janet says she took them all by surprise.

“She was thrilled!” Janet says. “She definitely wanted to do it and was thrilled with him and couldn’t believe how nice he was and how he helped her off and on the dune buggy.”

Janet was so impressed and touched by the 19-year-old lifeguard’s actions, that she decided to write to the Montauk Chamber of Commerce to rave about Shane. His mom, Jenna, then posted Janet’s letter on Facebook in a now-viral post.

“I reposted the letter to spread the word of a heartwarming story in a time when we all could use some good news,” Jenna tells PEOPLE.

Today I am a very proud mom! Please read this open letter(with photo) to the Montauk Chamber of Commerce about my son,… Posted by Jenna McCann on Thursday, July 14, 2016

She added that her son is “a boy with integrity” who is “humbled by the attention” he is receiving for his actions.

When Janet found Jenna’s post on Facebook, she commented, thanking the teen once again and sharing her favorite memory from the special day.

“I can’t tell you how much this meant for all of us,” she wrote. “Just to see her face when she sat in her chair and got to enjoy her cocktail on the beach was beyond words.”

“This may be my mom’s last visit, so this meant more than I can ever say,” Janet wrote in the original letter.