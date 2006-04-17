Teen Held in Natalee Holloway Case

The 19-year-old man arrested Sunday in the case of Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance has been ordered to remain in custody for another eight days, authorities in Aruba said Monday.

The teen will appear before a judge on Tuesday, Aruban prosecutors said in a written statement. He is not necessarily a suspect, but in Aruba authorities can, with a judge’s approval, hold someone without charges for questioning, CNN reports.

Authorities have so far identified the detainee only by the initials G.V.C., as is customary in Aruba when an arrest is announced, according to the Associated Press. But according to the New York Post, the suspect is Geoffrey van Cromvoirt, who works as a beach patroller to prevent crime against tourists.

Holloway, 18, was an honors student from Mountain Brook, Ala., who disappeared May 30 on the final night of a high-school class trip to the Dutch Caribbean island.

On Monday, a lawyer for Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch teen who’d previously been held in the case, said that his client didn’t know the latest person arrested by Aruban authorities. “My client doesn’t know him at all,” Joseph Tacopina told the AP.

However Tacopina said the suspect was detained because police recovered a T-shirt belonging to him with “relevant forensic information.” The lawyer, whose investigators have been in contact with Aruban authorities, did not give any other details.

Holloway’s father, Dave, said Sunday he had been told the arrested person’s identity but did not recognize the name. “We’re hopeful that something will come out of it,” he told CNN.

He added that he is still suspicious of Joran van der Sloot and Surinamese brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe, who were the last to be seen with Holloway.

On the Today show Monday morning, he said that a recent episode of the Dutch TV version of America’s Most Wanted, which aired in Aruba on April 11, helped bring about the new arrest.