Ted Turner Hospitalized After Suffering from Appendicitis

The media mogul was on a trip to South America
By People Staff Updated February 04, 2022 04:28 PM
Credit: Ben Rose/Getty

Ted Turner is in recovery.

The CNN and Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) founder, 75, reportedly underwent surgery Friday morning due to appendicitis and is currently recovering in a Buenos Aires hospital, according to ET Canada.

Turner's rep Phillip Evans confirms to CNN he is hospitalized and under current observation, but refused to provide any additional information on his current state.

In a statement released to the news network, Evans said, "Given it is our policy not to comment on his personal health, no further details will be provided."

