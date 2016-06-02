Taylor Swift Spent Time with Family Before Calvin Harris Split News

There’s no place like home.

Taylor Swift spent some quality family time in Nashville, Tennessee, last month before news of her breakup from Calvin Harris broke Wednesday.

According to a video posted May 20 to her Instagram, the singer, 26, and her mom, Andrea Swift, enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time, grilling outside while a frog croaked noisily nearby.

“Frogs HATE it when you grill near them,” she captioned the video. “Just a summer fyi.”

Multiple sources confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE Wednesday that Swift, 26, and the DJ, 32, broke up after 15 months together.

“There was no drama. Things just don’t work out sometimes,” said an insider. “No one cheated.”

Harris was briefly hospitalized on May 20 after a car accident, and is back in L.A. after taking a short trip to the U.K. this week.