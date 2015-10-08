Taylor Swift on Post-1989 Plans: 'I Think People Might Need a Break from Me'

Taylor Swift‘s next move might be away from the spotlight.

“I think I should take some time off,” Swift, 25, told NME magazine for her new cover story. “I think people might need a break from me. I’m going to … I don’t know. Hang out with my friends. Write new music. Maybe not write new music. I don’t know.”

However, she’s already certain she won’t spend the time trying to top 1989‘s massive success. When asked if making a followup scares her, Swift replied, “Nooooooo. How could the next one be as big? Maybe the next album will be a bridge to somewhere else. Or maybe I’ll just go ahead and change everything.”

Taylor Swift Jordan Hughes/NME

The “Wildest Dreams” singer has been on top of the world thanks to her album and equally epic 1989 world tour, which continues through December, but she admitted her high-profile life has its downsides.

“I’m in the news every single day for multiple different reasons,” she said. “And it can feel, at times, if you let your anxiety get the better of you, like everybody’s waiting for you to really mess up – and then you’ll be done.”

Swift finds comfort in conversations with her mother Andrea Swift, whose battle with cancer was announced in a touching note the star shared with fans in April.

“A lot of the time I need to call my mom and talk for a really long time, just to remind myself of all the things that are great and all the things that matter,” she said. “If you do something that defines your character to be not what the public thought you were, that’s the biggest risk.”

Still, Swift insisted she doesn’t go out of her way to cultivate her image.

“It’s not about trying to be perfect,” she explained. “Not to try and sound like the good witch in The Wizard of Oz or something, but I really do want to do good things with what I have, and that’s it. I don’t think my brain could cook up very shocking things for the sake of being shocking.”

Taylor Swift Jordan Hughes/NME

Although she didn’t want to rehash the details of her short-lived Twitter feud with Nicki Minaj over the MTV VMA nominations in July (which ultimately resulted in their buzzed-about performance at the show in August), Swift admitted she learned from the ordeal.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” she said. “But I send text messages now. If there seems to be some kind of misunderstanding, I go to someone’s management, I get their number and I text them. It’s an important lesson for anyone to learn in 2015.”

Swift has also moved past her drama with Kanye West, who infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs and almost pulled the same move on Beck at the 2015 Grammy Awards in February.

“Me and Kanye are on such good terms now, six years later,” Swift said. “It took a while … But I had to tell Beck this story earlier. I was at dinner with Kanye a week after the Grammys, he stops what he’s saying and he goes, ‘What is this song? I need to listen to this every day.’ I said, ‘It’s Beck, it’s on an album called Morning Phase, I think you’ve heard of it …’ We just burst out laughing. And he says, ‘Hey, sometimes I’m wrong.'”

For the full interview, read the free NME available on NME.com Friday.