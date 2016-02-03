Taylor Swift Set to Debut 'One-of-a-Kind Digital Gaming Experience'

If you’ve ever wanted to “Shake It Off” like Taylor Swift for a day, you’ll be all about her new video game.

Glu Games announced Wednesday Swift is the latest star to get the app treatment. Following the success of Kim Kardashian West‘s interactive phenomenon, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Glu got to work on new projects with Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

Now, 26-year-old Swift is gearing up to bring her world to handheld devices beyond what her 65 million Instagram followers see in her fun-filled posts.

If Swift’s creation is anything like Kardashian’s hit, Swifties can look forward to progressing to new levels while dressing up like their idol, filling in a "Blank Space" on romantic rendezvous or hitting the town with her loyal squad.

Further details about Swift’s project remain under wraps. Stay tuned for updates – the game will drop in late 2016, according to Glu.