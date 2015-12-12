The Swift lookalike embraces her resemblance to the pop star

On Friday night, Taylor Swift met her Australian lookalike – and you really won’t believe your eyes when you see their resemblance.

But Swift’s teenage faux-twin said the resemblance is all coincidental.

“I got my hair cut consciously like hers but everything else is just sort of coincidental,” 19-year-old Olivia Sturgiss told the Daily Mail Australia.

“The clothing and stuff – we’ve actually got pretty similar taste. I don’t really consciously dress like her,” Sturgiss said.

Sturgiss’ reaction to seeing Swift in person, after being picked from the crowd during a Melbourne performance?

“She was actually shorter than me,” she told the Mail.

Sturgiss’ friend, who was with her at the concert, told the Mail that Swift said she first noticed their resemblance on Tumblr (where Swift maintains an active engagement with fans), and she told Sturgiss she had seen a post she wrote about her mother’s death from uterine cancer.

“The same week she announced her mom was diagnosed with cancer was the same week my mom was diagnosed with cancer, so I think maybe it hit her close to home,” Sturgiss told the Mail.

Though she’s just now met Swift, Sturgiss has posed for photos with Swift fans before, and has her own hashtag, #NoItsLiv.

The one group of fans Sturgiss won’t disappoint with the truth about her lookalike status? “‘The little, little girls,” she told the Mail.