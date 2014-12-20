Meet Santa's Squad of Celebrity Reindeer

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most famous reindeer of all?

If you said Rudolph … you’re wrong. PEOPLE decided to do a little recasting of Santa’s fast-flying Christmas reindeer with some real celebs. Using the original animals as inspiration – and a little help from Photoshop – we’ve come up with a new squad from Blitzen to Vixen.

Read on to see the famous faces you should be checking the sky for this Christmas Eve. Don’t forget to ask for autographs. And leave them carrots.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dasher

One of 2014’s most dashing gentlemen, Cumberbatch definitely earned his spot on Santa’s sleigh. The actor snagged a Golden Globe Award nomination for The Imitation Game, got engaged and became an Internet sensation, all while staying decidedly dapper.

Channing Tatum as Dancer

Here’s a dude – or reindeer – that has some serious moves. It takes just one viewing of Magic Mike to know that Tatum will have no problem grooving this group through the Christmas Eve clouds.

Beyoncé as Prancer

Beyoncé’s high-stepping hoof work is pretty much flawless, so it should be no surprise that she’s our pick to keep Santa’s furry helpers working and werking this season.

Kim Kardashian as Vixen

After stripping down to show off her voluptuous figure from head to tail, Kardashian has really earned her Vixen title.

Matthew McConaughey as Comet

This was the year of the McConaissance, and Matthew was its star. Like a comet speeding into the heavens, McConaughey went from rom-com regular to Oscar winner (and beyond!)

Amal Clooney as Cupid

She is the smart, stunning, successful lady who got George Clooney to settle down, so of course she is going to serve as Santa’s Cupid.

Lupita Nyong’o as Donner

This year Nyong’o rocked the red carpet, donning a rainbow of beautiful outfits that left us speechless – and Mr. Claus very impressed.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Blitzen

All reindeers love to party, but Blitzen is the fiesta king – just like Leo.

Taylor Swift as Rudolph

She’s got red lips instead of the crimson nose, but this one-of-a-kind reindeer is still leading the pack when it comes to setting trends and surprising haters.

