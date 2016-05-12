But where was her bleach-blonde bob?

Taylor Swift is back at it again with another Apple Music video – and she’s dancing “like no one’s watching.”

In the latest Apple Music commercial, Swift, 26, breaks out her dance moves to The Darkness‘ 2003 hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I love a quiet night at home,” the “Bad Blood” singer says in the Instagram clip before playing the song and launching into a high-energy performance with a living room as her stage.

The singer, who sported a burgundy shirt with a black jacket and pants, paraded around the room, jumping and dancing as she mouthed the words to the song.

“Dance like no one’s watching,” she captioned the video.

And that she did.

Despite the rock n’ roll vibe of the commercial, Swift didn’t sport her new bleach-blonde bob, which she debuted in Vogue’s May issue.