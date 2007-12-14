Taylor Swift Gets a Pink Truck for Her 18th Birthday

Taylor Swift had a big day planned for Thursday, her 18th birthday. But she began it alone at the computer with a quiet purpose – registering to vote.

“I did it online in my pajamas!” the country-music star told PEOPLE later that night at her birthday party, hosted by her parents Andrea and Scott, at the popular Nashville nightspot Lot 7.

Swift spent much of the day with close pals from high school, doing her hair and nails and selecting a short hot-pink Betsey Johnson dress for the party. “It was between this and a black dress,” she told PEOPLE, “but I knew all my friends would be in black, so I went with the pink. I love pink!”

Scott Borchetta, president of Swift’s label, Big Machine Records, must have known that about his starlet – giving her a super-size bubblegum-pink Chevy truck as a present. Swift was thrilled, though she added that her fans are the ones who really made her birthday wishes come true.

“What I really wanted for my birthday was a No. 1 record, and I got that, too!” (Swift’s third single, “Our Song,” jumped to the top of Billboard‘s Country Singles chart this week.)

The 200 guests at the party included Kellie Pickler, Chuck Wicks, Lady Antebellum and Big & Rich’s John Rich, who led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday.”