Saving the BFF for Last: Taylor Swift Invites Selena Gomez on Stage for Her Final L.A. Performance

Taylor Swift set a new record at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for “Most Sold Out Performances,” and on her fifth and final night in the City of Angels for her 1989 World Tour, the pop star thanked her fans by bringing out one surprise after another.

First to hit the stage with the singer on Wednesday was best friend Selena Gomez, who sang her sexy summer hit “Good For You” live for the first time with Swift.

“The person about to come out onto the stage is a multi-talented performer who’s good at pretty much everything that she does. She is beautiful and funny and sweet and talented and intelligent and one of my best friends,” Swift said before Gomez’s appearance.

Later in the night, the singer asked her fans to give some extra support for a singer who’s “only ever played in coffee houses before.”

For her final surprise of the night, Swift brought out Justin Timberlake after explaining to the audience how hard it had been to keep his appearance a secret.

“You have no idea. I don’t even know where to start because anyone who knows me knows this is my favorite artist,” she said about Timberlake before the duo sang his hit “Mirrors.” As they walked off stage together, Swift told the singer “That was amazing, are you kidding?”

“Justin hasn’t performed since he became a dad, and I’m just so honored that this was his first performance back,” she told the audience after Timberlake left the stage. “I just am so happy that he would dedicate his night to coming out and playing for you guys. He’s just the best! That’s why he’s my favorite.”

“She’s never played in a big venue like this. Please make her feel welcome,” Swift told her sold-out crowd before bringing out Phoebe Buffay a.k.a. Lisa Kudrow.

The two launched into a rendition of “Smelly Cat,” which Kudrow said last summer she hadn’t performed since Friends ended.

“I have a LOT of people ask. I’ve not done it,” she said in a Reddit AMA session last June.

The star’s wife Jessica Biel, along with newly engaged Julianne Hough, Reese Witherspoon, Jack Antonoff, Alessandra Ambrosio and Swift’s boyfriend Calvin Harris were all spotted in the crowd by fans.