A Look Back at Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Sweet Friendship Over the Years

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship just keeps getting sweeter.

"Soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood," Lively wrote at the time. "@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won't tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!"

While fans initially took the caption as shade, Lively quickly cleared things up, revealing that she was a total Swiftie.

"Umm whoever thought I was throwin' shade clearly doesn't know I have a 'Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll,'" she wrote. "Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."

The two eventually met up in Australia for a fun-filled day out, and the rest is pretty much history.

Since then, the two have grown super close, sharing photos of their bond on social media, supporting each other at big events, and attending each other's parties.

In honor of their recent team-up for Swift's music video, look back at their friendship timeline.

December 2015: Taylor and Blake Hang Out in Australia

During Swift's 1989 tour, the two met up in Australia for a fun-filled day at the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Queensland.

July 2016: Blake and Ryan Attend Taylor's Fourth of July Party

Lively and Reynolds were in attendance for Swift's annual Fourth of July bash in 2016. In addition to appearing in a group photo with Swift in front of fireworks, Lively and Reynolds were also pictured in a cute couple photo with Swift and then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

December 2016: Blake Shares a Birthday Post For Taylor

A year after their trip in Australia, Lively wished Swift a happy (belated) birthday on Instagram by sharing a selfie of them with the caption, "People Who I Not Only Really Love, But Also Really LIKE, That Were Born Yesterday: Part 1 of 2.🎈 @taylorswift you know how I feel. 💜"

November 2017: Blake and Ryan's Daughter Is Featured on Taylor's "Gorgeous" Song

When Swift released Reputation in November 2017, fans were excited to learn that the voice featured at the beginning of her song "Gorgeous" is actually Lively and Reynold's daughter James.

During Swift's Reputation tour in Massachusetts in 2018, Lively and Reynolds were spotted in the crowd excitedly filming Swift's performance of the song. Lively later admitted on Good Morning America that what you're seeing in the clip is the "true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage-parent pride."

January 2019: Blake and Ryan Attend Taylor's NYE Party

Swift rang in 2019 with a fun costume party at which everyone dressed up as their childhood heroes. In an Instagram gallery, Swift, dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, could be seen posing with Lively, dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, in a group photo.

December 2019: Blake and Ryan Attend Taylor's 30th Birthday

Following Swift's appearance at the 2019 Jingle Ball in NYC, Lively and Reynolds joined other guests at the singer's 30th birthday party. Lively and Reynolds were spotted sharing a kiss in a group photo that Swift shared on Instagram.

July 2020: Blake and Ryan's Kids Are Name-Dropped in Taylor's Folklore Album

In her Folklore album, Swift once again featured Lively and Reynolds's kids — only this time, she just used their names. The names of the couple's daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, were all featured in the song "Betty." When Swift won album of the year at the Grammys in March 2021, she gave Lively and Reynolds a shoutout in her speech.

December 2020: Blake Wishes Taylor a Happy Birthday

On Dec. 13, 2020, Blake wished Taylor a happy birthday (and thanked her for the release of Evermore) on Instagram. "...There was happiness because of you♥️ Happy happy birthday," Lively wrote alongside a photo of them. "Thank you for #Evermore Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people's birthdays. 🎈 love you"

October 2021: Taylor Goes Trick-or-Treating With Blake and Ryan

Sporting a squirrel costume, Swift was spotted tagging along with Lively and Reynolds as they went trick-or-treating with their kids in NYC.

November 2021: Blake and Ryan Support Taylor at Saturday Night Live

When Swift appeared as the musical guest for SNL on Nov. 13, Lively and Reynolds showed their support by attending the taping. They could also be seen attending the afterparty with Swift in N.Y.C., and eagle-eyed fans noted that Lively was sporting the same heart-shaped red ring she wore earlier in the week at an event for her Betty Buzz mixers.

And it's clear that being friends with Swift makes you as addicted to Easter eggs as she is, because that ring makes a prominent appearance in their latest collaboration...

November 2021: Blake Directs Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" Music Video