Taylor Swift Brings Her Whole Squad to Jaime King's Baby Shower – See the Cute Photos
Taylor Swift‘s squad makes any party a photo-op.
The “Bad Blood” singer shared a series of fun photo booth snaps from Jaime King’s baby shower on Sunday, showing Swift, 25, posing with friends Sarah Hyland, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Joey King and members of the band Haim.
“The whole team,” the singer wrote on one photo. She also shared a snap of herself posing with pregnant King, writing, “Baby shower/major throwdown for @jaime_king feat@gigihadid @babyhaim.”
Swift and King are very close, and the expectant mother had previously revealed that she had picked Swift to be the godmother of her second child with Kyle Newman.
A source tells PEOPLE that Swift and her squad weren’t the only big stars at King’s big event at Soho House in West Hollywood. Gigi Hadid (another Swift squad member), Topher Grace and Nina Dobrev were also on hand for the festivities, with Dobrev bringing along her new boyfriend Austin Stowell.
RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Brings Whole Posse To Jaime King s Baby Shower
Of Dobrev and Stowell, the source says that they were “clearly a couple.”
“He was rubbing her back, they were very cute.”
It’s been a busy weekend for Swift, who flew to L.A. after a two-night tour stop in Philadelphia, where she brought out pals Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne to take over the stage with her.