Swift and Hiddleston were photographed kissing in Rhode Island weeks after her split from Calvin Harris

A Timeline of Events Leading Up to Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's Surprise Romance

Taylor Swift definitely knows how to shake off a breakup.

Just a few weeks after splitting from deejay and music producer Calvin Harris, 32, the pop star, 26, has seemingly moved on with actor Tom Hiddleston, 35. On Wednesday, photographs of the singer getting cozy with the Thor star in Rhode Island were released by UK newspaper The Sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While a source tells PEOPLE the deejay was unaware of his ex-girlfriend's budding romance, a Harris pal adds that the Scottish star is "happy and has moved on."

Here's everything you need to know that led up to Swift and Hiddleston's surprise romance:

May 2, 2016: Swift and Hiddleston have a dance off at the Met Gala

The singer was a co-chair for the event and attended sans her then-boyfriend Harris. Never one to shy away from a dance floor, Swift and Hiddleston were captured in an Instagram video showing off their best moves to T.I.'s 2004 hit "Bring Em Out."

While they definitely appeared to be having a blast in the video, the pair also kept a friendly distance while breaking it down.

May 20, 2016: Harris suffers a car crash

There seemed to be no trouble in paradise following Swift's dance-off with Hiddleston at the Met Ball, but Harris was dealt a blow when he was involved in a car crash on his way to the airport after being photographed with Swift earlier in the day.

Harris reportedly sustained a cut to his face in the collision and was forced to cancel his next show in Las Vegas.

May 31, 2016: Hiddleston arrives in Los Angeles

The Crimson Peak actor was all smiles at LAX after taking a long flight from London.

June 1, 2016: PEOPLE exclusively confirms Swift and Harris have split

About a week after Harris' accident, news broke that the musicians had recently split after 15 months together. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that "there was no drama" surrounding the break up and that "things just don't work out sometimes. No one cheated."

Swift was spotted by fans in Nashville before news of the breakup became public.

June 2, 2016: Harris breaks his silence about the sudden split

Speaking out for the first time about the breakup, Harris took to Twitter to deny rumors of any bad blood between the exes.

"The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect," he wrote on Twitter, which Swift quickly retweeted. After the photos of Swift and Hiddleston were released Wednesday, Harris deleted the tweet and the exes unfollowed each other on Twitter.

June 4, 2016: Swift surprises a fan at his wedding

Days after their split was announced, Swift put any sadness aside and made a planned surprise appearance at the wedding of a fan whose mom died before his big day. "There were lots of emotions entering [the wedding], a guest told PEOPLE about Max Singer and Kenya Smith's wedding. "Of course there was sadness as well, and Taylor was able to really transform that sadness into a celebration."

A Swift source also told PEOPLE the singer was "looking forward" and leaning on her friends and family as she coped with her breakup.

On the same day, Hiddleston made an appearance at Wizard World Comic Con in Philadelphia, where he was joined by his Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth.

June 15, 2016: Swift and Hiddleston's romance breaks the internet

Swift and Hiddleston sent their loyal fans into a frenzy when photos of them getting cozy hit the internet.

The duo were photographed kissing, holding hands and cuddling in Rhode Island.